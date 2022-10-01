Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $284.34 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

