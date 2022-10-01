MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.89-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.81 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 2.5 %

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 108,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

