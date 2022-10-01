MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Price Performance

Shares of MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. stock remained flat at $37.25 on Friday. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Company Profile

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co operates a chain of drug stores and pharmacies in Japan. As of June 30, 2020, it operated through a network of 1,726 stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co was founded in 1932 and is based in Matsudo, Japan.

