McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE MKC opened at $71.27 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

