McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in McKesson by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in McKesson by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 719.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $339.87 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

