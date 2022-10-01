McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in McKesson by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in McKesson by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 719.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of MCK stock opened at $339.87 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.