MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Short Interest Update

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in MedTech Acquisition by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,351,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

MedTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. MedTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

