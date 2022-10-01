MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.14

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and traded as low as $10.83. MEG Energy shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 92,593 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEGEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins downgraded MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.