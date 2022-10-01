Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $96.60

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.60 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 102.86 ($1.24), with a volume of 14867406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.65 ($1.26).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 198.20 ($2.39).

Melrose Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.50.

Melrose Industries Cuts Dividend

Melrose Industries Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

