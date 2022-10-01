Memecoin (MEM) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Memecoin (MEM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Memecoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Memecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $75,118.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memecoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Memecoin

Memecoin was first traded on June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Memecoin is meme.com. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.