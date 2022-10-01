Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Mercari Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of MCARY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,209. Mercari has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $31.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.
About Mercari
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercari (MCARY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.