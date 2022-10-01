Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Mercari Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MCARY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,209. Mercari has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $31.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

Get Mercari alerts:

About Mercari

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. Mercari, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.