MerchDAO (MRCH) Price Tops $0.0256 on Major Exchanges

MerchDAO (MRCH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. MerchDAO has a market capitalization of $230,680.00 and $17,099.00 worth of MerchDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MerchDAO has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MerchDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MerchDAO

MerchDAO’s genesis date was March 19th, 2021. MerchDAO’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins. MerchDAO’s official website is merchdao.com. MerchDAO’s official Twitter account is @MerchDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MerchDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MerchDAO is a blockchain-based marketplace for limited-edition and unique items. It allows users to propose new items and vote to decide what should be produced and sold. MerchDAO token holders can earn rewards for participating in the governance process.”

