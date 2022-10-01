Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Short Interest Down 14.9% in September

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 660,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Mercury General Trading Down 2.5 %

MCY stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 436,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,354. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.47. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $57.17.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury General will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently -18.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 320,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.