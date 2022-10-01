Metaverse Index Self Reported Market Cap Tops $5.11 Million (MVI)

Metaverse Index (MVI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Metaverse Index coin can currently be bought for $30.21 or 0.00156494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Index has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $18,848.00 worth of Metaverse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metaverse Index has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069551 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10632722 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse Index Coin Profile

Metaverse Index launched on April 6th, 2021. Metaverse Index’s total supply is 169,092 coins. Metaverse Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/mvi.

Metaverse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Metaverse Index is designed to capture the trend of entertainment, sports and business shifting to a virtual environment, with economic activity in this environment taking place on the Ethereum blockchain.The $MVI uses a combination of root market cap and liquidity weighting to arrive at the final index weights.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

