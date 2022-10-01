Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,433,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 43,095,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,933.0 days.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

MYBUF remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.