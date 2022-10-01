Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.14 EPS.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. 38,917,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,174,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

