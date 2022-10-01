Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

