MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Down 10.9% in September

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised MICT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get MICT alerts:

MICT Price Performance

MICT stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. MICT has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MICT

MICT Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MICT by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MICT by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 27,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MICT by 424.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 143,321 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MICT during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the financial technology and insurance business in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It primarily develops platforms for insurance products, and financial products and services. The company also deals in securities, futures, and options; and provides securities advisory and asset management services, as well as the Magpie Invest app that allows to trade in securities on various stock exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.