MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Down 10.9% in September

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised MICT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
MICT Price Performance
MICT stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. MICT has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MICT
MICT Company Profile
MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the financial technology and insurance business in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It primarily develops platforms for insurance products, and financial products and services. The company also deals in securities, futures, and options; and provides securities advisory and asset management services, as well as the Magpie Invest app that allows to trade in securities on various stock exchanges.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MICT (MICT)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.