Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

