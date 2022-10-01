Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $550.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $549.56 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $661.01.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

