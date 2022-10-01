Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.29.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $377.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.71 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

