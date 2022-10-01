Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 345 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $359.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.99 and its 200 day moving average is $424.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.22 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.