Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Lowers Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,724,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,971,000 after buying an additional 340,838 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 199,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

