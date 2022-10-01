Mithril Share Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges (MIS)

Mithril Share (MIS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Mithril Share has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Mithril Share coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril Share has a market capitalization of $420,358.00 and $18,308.00 worth of Mithril Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mithril Share

Mithril Share’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Mithril Share’s total supply is 1,000,001 coins. The official website for Mithril Share is mith.cash. Mithril Share’s official Twitter account is @mithcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Mithril is a fictitious silver-white metal. It is described in the British fantasy novel “The Lord of the Rings” as stronger than steel but lighter as a feather. Mithril cash is derived from Mithril, a new algorithmic stable coin forged.”

