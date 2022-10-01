Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Mitie Group Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFY traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. 1,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

About Mitie Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.