Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.93

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 1017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

