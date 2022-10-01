Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in September

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,933,200 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 936.5 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors stock remained flat at $4.11 on Friday. 90 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.29.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells passenger vehicles, and their parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile Business and Financial Service Business segments.

