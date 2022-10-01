Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in September

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,933,200 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 936.5 days.
Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance
Shares of Mitsubishi Motors stock remained flat at $4.11 on Friday. 90 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.29.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile
