Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSHXF remained flat at 24.92 during midday trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a fifty-two week low of 22.84 and a fifty-two week high of 27.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 24.93 and a 200-day moving average of 24.82.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile
