Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSHXF remained flat at 24.92 during midday trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a fifty-two week low of 22.84 and a fifty-two week high of 27.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 24.93 and a 200-day moving average of 24.82.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

