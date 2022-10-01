MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth $175,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

