MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Down 35.1% in September

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
MJ Trading Down 11.9 %
OTCMKTS:MJNE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,817. MJ has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
About MJ
