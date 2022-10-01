Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Down 26.4% in September

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the August 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molecular Partners stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Molecular Partners worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of Molecular Partners stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $6.69. 4,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Molecular Partners will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molecular Partners

(Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.