Monolith Price Down 4.7% This Week (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $4,944.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monolith has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.44 or 1.00092424 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00065349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00065575 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00082897 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.