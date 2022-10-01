Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY) Short Interest Update

Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monterey Bio Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRY. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $9,064,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $8,034,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,948,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,141,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ MTRY remained flat at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

About Monterey Bio Acquisition

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

