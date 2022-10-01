Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Traton from €24.50 ($25.00) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Traton from €30.00 ($30.61) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Traton alerts:

Traton Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. Traton has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.