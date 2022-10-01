Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Cuts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up 2.2% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.20% of Xylem worth $28,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after acquiring an additional 722,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after buying an additional 99,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $134.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

