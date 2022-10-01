Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.98.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

