Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises about 2.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.58% of Donaldson worth $34,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 33.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after buying an additional 114,091 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 11.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Donaldson by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 107.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 173,178 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

NYSE DCI opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

