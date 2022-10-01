Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 3.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $47,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.48. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

