Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vontier were worth $15,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,408,000 after buying an additional 505,449 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vontier by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 227,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Vontier by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 240,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 62,575 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNT stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

