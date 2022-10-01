Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after buying an additional 428,665 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 61,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

