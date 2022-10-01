Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 1,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,383,000 after buying an additional 87,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,024,000 after buying an additional 199,351 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

