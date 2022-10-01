Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11,500.00

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as £115 ($138.96) and last traded at £116 ($140.16), with a volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at £116.50 ($140.77).

Mountview Estates Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 102.53. The stock has a market cap of £456.18 million and a PE ratio of 1,695.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is £131.89.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

