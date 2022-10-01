MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.20% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,358 shares of company stock worth $2,702,323 over the last 90 days. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

