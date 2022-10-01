Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Acquires $42,800.00 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) Director Ignacio Novoa purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ignacio Novoa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 2,500 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,675.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 30,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $8,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Ignacio Novoa acquired 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,200.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $4,100.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 11,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Ignacio Novoa acquired 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $5,100.00.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ MULN opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 475.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 894,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 3,017.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,029,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 996,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 249.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 487,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 2,054.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 576,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the second quarter valued at $362,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

