MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.88

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 21990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $290.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,626.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,099,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $37,749,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 12,739,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,366 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 74.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,073,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after buying an additional 1,734,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after buying an additional 1,219,754 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $4,680,000.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

