Mute (MUTE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $27,526.00

Mute (MUTE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Mute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mute has a market cap of $9.22 million and $27,526.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mute has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mute Profile

Mute launched on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for Mute is mute.io. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

