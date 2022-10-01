MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.51

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $12.49. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 52,268 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVO. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,767,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

