Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Update

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Mynaric from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of MYNA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,990. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mynaric has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mynaric stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mynaric AG ( NASDAQ:MYNA Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.56% of Mynaric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

