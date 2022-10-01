Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Update

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Mynaric from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Mynaric Price Performance
Shares of MYNA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,990. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mynaric has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mynaric
About Mynaric
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mynaric (MYNA)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.