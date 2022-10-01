Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nascent Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Nascent Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Nascent Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

