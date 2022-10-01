National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.99

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.99 and last traded at $39.08, with a volume of 37954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

