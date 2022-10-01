nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 0.78.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,391 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

